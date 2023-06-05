Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $354.75.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MOH shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

MOH stock opened at $287.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $285.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.91. Molina Healthcare has a 12-month low of $249.78 and a 12-month high of $374.00.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.20% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 20.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 125.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 243.5% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 89,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,590,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

