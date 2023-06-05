MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Receives $260.27 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $328.18.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MDB shares. Barclays raised their price objective on MongoDB from $280.00 to $374.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on MongoDB from $235.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on MongoDB from $270.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total value of $138,145.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,706 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,988.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total transaction of $138,145.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,988.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.33, for a total transaction of $268,287.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,013 shares of company stock valued at $18,896,567. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

MongoDB Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,969 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in MongoDB by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,593,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,313,000 after acquiring an additional 897,911 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 493.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 918,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,738,000 after purchasing an additional 763,400 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $147,735,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth about $89,157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

MDB opened at $376.30 on Wednesday. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $135.15 and a 12-month high of $397.98. The company has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.58 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a negative net margin of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $368.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.15) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MongoDB

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.