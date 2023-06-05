Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) CEO Sells $633,100.00 in Stock

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total value of $633,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at $20,841,018.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Moody’s Stock Up 1.0 %

MCO opened at $326.99 on Monday. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $230.16 and a one year high of $335.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $306.79 and its 200-day moving average is $300.85. The company has a market capitalization of $60.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moody’s

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCO. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 72.1% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.80.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Further Reading

