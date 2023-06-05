MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Holdings Raised by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in MSCI were worth $7,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSCI traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $479.25. 36,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,474. The company has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 1.14. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $379.63 and a 12 month high of $572.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $500.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $508.43.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.23. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.49% and a net margin of 38.62%. The business had revenue of $592.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 50.60%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $549.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.50.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

