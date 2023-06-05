MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) and Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Financial Survey

MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Rating) and Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MTN Group and Japan Tobacco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MTN Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Japan Tobacco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Japan Tobacco has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.91%. Given Japan Tobacco’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Japan Tobacco is more favorable than MTN Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MTN Group N/A N/A N/A Japan Tobacco 15.34% 11.88% 6.30%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares MTN Group and Japan Tobacco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

MTN Group has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Japan Tobacco has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MTN Group and Japan Tobacco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MTN Group $12.70 billion 0.94 $1.19 billion N/A N/A Japan Tobacco $20.46 billion N/A $3.08 billion $0.89 12.47

Japan Tobacco has higher revenue and earnings than MTN Group.

Dividends

MTN Group pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Japan Tobacco pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Japan Tobacco pays out 69.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of MTN Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Japan Tobacco shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Japan Tobacco beats MTN Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MTN Group

(Get Rating)

MTN Group Ltd. engages in the provision of voice, data, fintech, digital, enterprise, wholesale, and application programming interface services. It operates under the following geographical segments: MTN South Africa; MTN Nigeria; Southern and East Africa; West and Central Africa; and Middle East and North Africa. The company was founded on November 23,1994 and is headquartered in Fairland, South Africa.

About Japan Tobacco

(Get Rating)

Japan Tobacco, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following divisions: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas. The International Tobacco segment manufactures and markets tobacco products worldwide. The Pharmaceutical segment develops, manufactures, and sells prescription drugs. The Processed Food segment offers processed food, bakery products and seasonings. The company was founded on April 1, 1985 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

