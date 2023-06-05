Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Truist Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 60.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MUR. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Murphy Oil from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

Murphy Oil stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.28. The company had a trading volume of 309,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,988. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $25.97 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.82.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.29. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 30.08%. The business had revenue of $841.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $509,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,192.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 77.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

