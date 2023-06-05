National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Major Shareholder Sells $154,198.24 in Stock

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 3,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $154,198.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,371,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,330,322.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Amandla Mk Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get National Research alerts:

On Friday, June 2nd, Amandla Mk Trust sold 12,255 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $556,254.45.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Amandla Mk Trust sold 29,000 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,305,000.00.

On Monday, April 24th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 400 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $18,028.00.

On Friday, April 21st, Amandla Mk Trust sold 900 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $40,509.00.

National Research Price Performance

NRC opened at $45.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.53. National Research Co. has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $47.60.

National Research Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Research

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. National Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Research by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,014,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,134,000 after purchasing an additional 26,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of National Research by 4,323.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 974,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,340,000 after purchasing an additional 952,230 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Research by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 851,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Research by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 733,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Research by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 366,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

National Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.