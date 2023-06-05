nCino’s (NCNO) Reiterates Rating Reaffirmed at 888

888 restated their reiterates rating on shares of nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NCNO. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of nCino from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of nCino from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of nCino from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of nCino from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of nCino from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nCino has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.50.

NCNO opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 0.33. nCino has a twelve month low of $19.58 and a twelve month high of $39.83.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $109.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.47 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 72,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $1,744,052.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 320,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,669,729.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other nCino news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 72,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $1,744,052.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 320,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,669,729.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $39,202.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,232.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,705 shares of company stock worth $2,126,087 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in nCino by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in nCino by 62.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in nCino by 69.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in nCino by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of nCino by 218.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

