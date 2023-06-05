Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Mirova

Mirova reduced its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,264 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 3,970 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Netflix were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Netflix by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 310,220 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $91,478,000 after purchasing an additional 84,020 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its position in Netflix by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,100 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total value of $944,520.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,796 shares of company stock valued at $22,305,805 over the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $8.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $409.40. 2,283,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,319,222. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.28 and a twelve month high of $411.15. The firm has a market cap of $181.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.31, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $343.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Netflix from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. New Street Research upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.72.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

