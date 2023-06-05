NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $60.00 target price on the solar energy provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $53.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NEP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.92.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $62.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.89. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $51.58 and a 52 week high of $86.06.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.48). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. NextEra Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.8425 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 89.39%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy Partners

In other news, Director Peter H. Kind purchased 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.89 per share, with a total value of $99,557.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,822.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 199.5% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 608 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

See Also

