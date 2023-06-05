NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.33.

Several analysts recently commented on NFI shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of NFI Group from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of NFI Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

NFI Group Stock Performance

NFI Group stock opened at C$9.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.45. The company has a market cap of C$694.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. NFI Group has a fifty-two week low of C$7.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.94.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

