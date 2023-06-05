NNN REIT, Inc (NYSE:NNN) Receives $49.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

NNN REIT, Inc (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of NNN REIT from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NNN REIT from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of NNN REIT from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NNN REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in NNN REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in NNN REIT during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NNN REIT in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NNN REIT in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

NNN REIT Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:NNN opened at $43.13 on Wednesday. NNN REIT has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.18 and a 200-day moving average of $44.88. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.90.

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $204.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.10 million. NNN REIT had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NNN REIT will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NNN REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. NNN REIT’s payout ratio is currently 114.58%.

About NNN REIT

(Get Rating)

NNN REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Articles

