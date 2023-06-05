Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) & Novonix (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) Head to Head Analysis

Novonix (OTCMKTS:NVNXF – Get Rating) and Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Novonix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.6% of Novanta shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Novonix shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Novanta shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Novonix and Novanta, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novonix 0 0 0 0 N/A Novanta 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Novanta has a consensus target price of $161.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.17%. Given Novanta’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Novanta is more favorable than Novonix.

This table compares Novonix and Novanta’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novonix $6.11 million 37.41 -$51.83 million N/A N/A Novanta $860.90 million 7.06 $74.05 million $2.05 82.82

Novanta has higher revenue and earnings than Novonix.

Risk and Volatility

Novonix has a beta of 2.93, meaning that its stock price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novanta has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Novonix and Novanta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novonix N/A N/A N/A Novanta 8.39% 19.70% 9.08%

Summary

Novanta beats Novonix on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novonix

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia. The Battery Technology segment develops battery cell testing equipment and batteries, and consulting services. The Battery Materials segment develops and manufactures battery anode materials. The company is also involved in the investment and battery testing activities. The company was formerly known as Graphitecorp Limited and changed its name to Novonix Limited in July 2017. Novonix Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc. engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products. The Vision segment offers a range of medical grade technologies, including medical insufflators, pumps and related disposables, surgical displays and operating room integration technologies, optical data collection and machine vision technologies, radio frequency identification technologies, thermal printers, spectrometry technologies, and embedded touch screen solutions. The Precision Motion segment includes optical encoders, precision motor and motion control technology, air bearing spindles, and precision machined components to customers. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

