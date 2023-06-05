Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Insider Sells $127,920.00 in Stock

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) insider Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total transaction of $127,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Darlene Noci also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 1st, Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $115,800.00.
- On Monday, April 3rd, Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $79,770.00.
Nuvalent Stock Up 4.9 %
Shares of Nuvalent stock opened at $44.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.46 and a 200-day moving average of $31.74. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $44.61.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 115.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,637,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,745,000 after acquiring an additional 877,835 shares in the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 2,788,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,056,000 after buying an additional 709,118 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,953,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,555,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,324,000 after buying an additional 506,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,886,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,223,000 after buying an additional 450,287 shares in the last quarter.
Nuvalent Company Profile
Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.
