Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) versus Tower One Wireless (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) Head to Head Comparison

Tower One Wireless (OTCMKTS:TOWTF – Get Rating) and Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tower One Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A Orbsat 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tower One Wireless -25.73% N/A -12.11% Orbsat -83.01% -81.44% -65.84%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.4% of Orbsat shares are held by institutional investors. 32.0% of Tower One Wireless shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.9% of Orbsat shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Tower One Wireless has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orbsat has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tower One Wireless $8.53 million 0.60 -$3.34 million ($0.05) -0.86 Orbsat $7.19 million 3.38 -$2.76 million N/A N/A

Orbsat has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tower One Wireless.

Summary

Tower One Wireless beats Orbsat on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tower One Wireless

Tower One Wireless Corp. owns, develops, and operates build-to-suit multitenant communications towers in Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, the United States, and internationally. It primarily engages in the leasing of space on communications sites to mobile network operators. The company also provides tower-related services, including site acquisition, zoning and permitting, structural analysis, and construction. Tower One Wireless Corp. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Bogotá, Colombia.

About Orbsat

Orbsat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design. It also focuses on the distribution, development and reselling of satellite enabled communications hardware. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

