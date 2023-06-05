O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management cut its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,746 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,186,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,001,107,000 after acquiring an additional 382,946 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 789,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $555,202,000 after acquiring an additional 371,324 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 376.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $221,131,000 after acquiring an additional 206,994 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,050.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 177,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,826,000 after acquiring an additional 162,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total transaction of $4,627,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,531,441.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total value of $4,627,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,531,441.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 2,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.66, for a total transaction of $1,913,240.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,953.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,183 shares of company stock valued at $42,243,407 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $933.38.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $8.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $904.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,627. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $905.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $854.82. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $580.01 and a one year high of $964.58. The firm has a market cap of $55.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.13 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

