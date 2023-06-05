OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $120.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $121.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. OSI Systems has a 12-month low of $69.31 and a 12-month high of $122.62.

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $302.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.92 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that OSI Systems will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OSI Systems news, insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 2,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $182,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,623,099.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 15,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $1,757,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $182,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,623,099.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,945 shares of company stock worth $7,971,206 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in OSI Systems during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in OSI Systems by 305.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

