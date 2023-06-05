Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.10.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otis Worldwide

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 34.4% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $85.60 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $62.49 and a fifty-two week high of $87.33. The stock has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.83.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 28.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Otis Worldwide will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.