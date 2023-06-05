P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $4.74, but opened at $4.90. P3 Health Partners shares last traded at $4.94, with a volume of 123,359 shares.

Specifically, major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp Chicago purchased 4,739,120 shares of P3 Health Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $5,592,161.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,740,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,594,325.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago purchased 90,000 shares of P3 Health Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $270,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,102,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,788,841.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp Chicago purchased 4,739,120 shares of P3 Health Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $5,592,161.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,740,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,594,325.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,437,353 shares of company stock valued at $7,998,878 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

P3 Health Partners Trading Up 9.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.13, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

P3 Health Partners ( NASDAQ:PIII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($2,249.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($2,248.73). P3 Health Partners had a negative return on equity of 1,167.07% and a negative net margin of 24.93%. The business had revenue of $258.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that P3 Health Partners Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in P3 Health Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,579,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in P3 Health Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Emfo LLC grew its stake in P3 Health Partners by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 657,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 377,986 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in P3 Health Partners by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,430,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,003,000 after purchasing an additional 289,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in P3 Health Partners by 617.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 249,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 214,860 shares during the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc is based in Henderson, Nevada.

