Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Receives $232.66 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-three research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $232.66.

Several research firms recently commented on PANW. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $217.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 344.83, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $219.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,237 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,007. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,169,007. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.36, for a total value of $7,752,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,666,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,983,153.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 270,769 shares of company stock valued at $52,721,717. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $529,000. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $450,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 5.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 252,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $50,415,000 after acquiring an additional 12,475 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 72.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.