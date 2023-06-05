Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Pan American Silver Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $15.52 on Friday. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $24.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.21.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $390.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.39 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the operation, development, and exploration of silver and gold producing properties and assets. It operates through the Silver and Gold segments. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John H. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

