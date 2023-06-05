Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phibro Animal Health has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

Phibro Animal Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.49. Phibro Animal Health has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $20.54. The company has a market capitalization of $556.88 million, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.61.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Phibro Animal Health

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is currently 67.61%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 358,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

