Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.40.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PINS. Raymond James initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

In related news, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $1,493,716.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $1,493,716.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $1,714,407.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 512,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,523,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,648 shares of company stock valued at $4,083,099 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 2,668.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Pinterest by 315.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINS opened at $23.47 on Wednesday. Pinterest has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $29.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.19. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of -52.16 and a beta of 0.99.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

