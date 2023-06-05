Polymath 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $629,837.32 (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. Polymath has a market cap of $125.16 million and $629,837.32 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000507 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Polymath has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.63 or 0.00343645 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00013437 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000773 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.13188427 USD and is down -2.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $597,147.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

