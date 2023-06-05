Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ PBPB opened at $8.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The company has a market cap of $240.45 million, a P/E ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.36. Potbelly has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $11.14.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $120.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.00 million. Potbelly had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 3,013.09%. Research analysts anticipate that Potbelly will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven Cirulis bought 3,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $26,026.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 327,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,731,092.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Robert D. Wright bought 5,988 shares of Potbelly stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 691,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,776,079.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steven Cirulis acquired 3,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,026.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 327,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,731,092.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 16,202 shares of company stock worth $133,880. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBPB. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Potbelly by 21.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Potbelly by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 999,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 42,458 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Potbelly by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Potbelly by 51.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

