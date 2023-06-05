Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Position Increased by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,773 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $8,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 990.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEG. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PEG traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,481. The firm has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $69.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.07.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $409,461.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,482 shares in the company, valued at $373,557.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.