Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 878,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,572 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $53,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 990.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PEG opened at $61.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.07. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $69.94. The company has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $409,461.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,482 shares in the company, valued at $373,557.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

Featured Articles

