PVH (NYSE:PVH) Given New $90.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PVH. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on PVH from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on PVH from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on PVH from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on PVH from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on PVH from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.72.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $77.64 on Thursday. PVH has a one year low of $43.49 and a one year high of $94.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.11.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PVH will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PVH by 38.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $258,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,002 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in PVH by 29.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,343,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $476,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,058 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PVH during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,561,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in PVH by 12,029.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 663,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,734,000 after acquiring an additional 658,227 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 239.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 791,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,864,000 after purchasing an additional 558,390 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Heritage Brands. The Tommy Hilfiger segment consists of the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International.

