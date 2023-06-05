QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Tcwp LLC

Tcwp LLC trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,019 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Citigroup upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.96.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QCOM traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $114.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,087,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,819,969. The stock has a market cap of $127.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $156.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.30%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

