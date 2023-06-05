QUASA (QUA) Reaches One Day Volume of $529.32

QUASA (QUA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One QUASA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $529.32 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00006466 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00027455 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00019839 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000104 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00015202 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001048 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26,798.63 or 0.99983341 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00149527 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $352.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

