Raymond James Cuts Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Price Target to C$110.00

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$135.00 to C$110.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PDS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$150.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Precision Drilling from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.
Precision Drilling Price Performance
PDS stock opened at $45.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.43. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $87.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
About Precision Drilling
Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision of onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes rig and directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.
