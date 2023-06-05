Raymond James Cuts Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Price Target to C$110.00

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$135.00 to C$110.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PDS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$150.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Precision Drilling from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

PDS stock opened at $45.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.43. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $87.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 565.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 62,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 53,351 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Precision Drilling by 0.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 310,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,721,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Precision Drilling by 108.5% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 51,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision of onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes rig and directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

