Raymond James Trims Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Target Price to C$0.40

Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$0.45 to C$0.40 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Eguana Technologies’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EGT. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Eguana Technologies from C$0.60 to C$0.45 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Eguana Technologies from C$0.40 to C$0.35 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Get Eguana Technologies alerts:

Eguana Technologies Stock Up 3.8 %

CVE:EGT opened at C$0.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$57.25 million, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.47. Eguana Technologies has a twelve month low of C$0.12 and a twelve month high of C$0.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.24.

Eguana Technologies Company Profile

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eguana Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eguana Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.