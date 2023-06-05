Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,601,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 336,827 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.73% of Realty Income worth $291,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the third quarter valued at $47,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on O shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.47.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Shares of O opened at $59.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $75.11.

The company also recently declared a may 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 215.49%.

About Realty Income

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.