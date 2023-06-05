Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:RCON opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.70 and a quick ratio of 8.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.94. Recon Technology has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $2.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recon Technology

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCON. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Recon Technology by 10.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 689,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 66,454 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Recon Technology by 161.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 27,151 shares during the period. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Recon Technology during the first quarter worth about $1,353,000. Institutional investors own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

About Recon Technology

Recon Technology Ltd. is a provider of oilfield specialized equipment, automation systems, tools, chemicals, and field services to petroleum companies mainly in the PRC. It operates through the following segments: Automation Product and Software, Equipment and Accessories, Oilfield Environmental Protection, and Platform Outsourcing Services.

