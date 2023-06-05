Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 762,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,758 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.29% of W. R. Berkley worth $55,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 120.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 55.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 0.3 %

WRB stock opened at $57.81 on Monday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $76.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WRB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

