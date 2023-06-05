ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

RMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on ResMed in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $220.64 on Friday. ResMed has a twelve month low of $194.30 and a twelve month high of $247.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ResMed will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.14, for a total transaction of $309,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 258,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,189,479.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total transaction of $1,174,441.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,416,455. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.14, for a total value of $309,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 258,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,189,479.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,451 shares of company stock worth $6,818,032 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 6.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the first quarter valued at $641,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in ResMed by 1,055.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 136,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,801,000 after purchasing an additional 124,311 shares during the period. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

