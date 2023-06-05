Reviewing 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA) & Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL)

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA – Get Rating) and Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.8% of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.3% of Local Bounti shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.4% of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.3% of Local Bounti shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II and Local Bounti’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A -$8.68 million N/A N/A Local Bounti $19.47 million 2.22 -$111.07 million ($1.19) -0.34

Analyst Recommendations

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Local Bounti.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II and Local Bounti, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A Local Bounti 0 1 4 0 2.80

Local Bounti has a consensus target price of $2.65, suggesting a potential upside of 546.34%. Given Local Bounti’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Local Bounti is more favorable than 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II.

Profitability

This table compares 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II and Local Bounti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A -6.17% Local Bounti -420.34% -90.64% -39.43%

Risk & Volatility

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Local Bounti has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, transportation/mobility, and financial services industries, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms, including artificial intelligence automation, data science, ecommerce, and software-as-a-service. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About Local Bounti

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

