Reviewing AUO (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) and Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT)

AUO (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Get Rating) and Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of AUO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.2% of Ultra Clean shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of AUO shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Ultra Clean shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AUO and Ultra Clean’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AUO N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ultra Clean $2.37 billion 0.65 $40.40 million $0.18 191.11

Volatility and Risk

Ultra Clean has higher revenue and earnings than AUO.

AUO has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ultra Clean has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AUO and Ultra Clean’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AUO N/A N/A N/A Ultra Clean 0.40% 14.48% 6.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for AUO and Ultra Clean, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AUO 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ultra Clean 0 1 2 0 2.67

Ultra Clean has a consensus target price of $35.40, indicating a potential upside of 2.91%. Given Ultra Clean’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ultra Clean is more favorable than AUO.

Summary

Ultra Clean beats AUO on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AUO

AUO Corp. engages in the production and sales of liquid crystal display (LCD) monitor and organic light emitting display. Its products include thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD), low temperature polysilicon (LTPS), organic light emitting display (AMOLED) and integrated touch solutions. It provides solar module and solar power plant construction service. The company was founded by Kuen Yao Lee on August 12, 1996 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. engages in the development and supplying of critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment is involved in the design and manufacture of production tools, components, parts, and modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industry. The Services segment provides purity parts cleaning, process tool part recoating, surface encapsulation, and high sensitivity micro contamination analysis for the semiconductor device makers and wafer fabrication equipment. The company was founded in November 2002 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

