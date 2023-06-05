Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Lifted to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 6,000 ($74.15) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 6,200 ($76.62). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.84% from the company’s current price.

RIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,600 ($81.56) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,000 ($61.79) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,110 ($63.15) to GBX 5,250 ($64.88) in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,100 ($63.03) to GBX 5,000 ($61.79) in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 7,500 ($92.68) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 6,119.23 ($75.62).

Shares of LON:RIO traded up GBX 163 ($2.01) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 5,049 ($62.39). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 856,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,898. The firm has a market cap of £63.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 818.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,129.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,582.21. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,424.50 ($54.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,406 ($79.16). The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.47.

In other news, insider Ngaire Woods acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,921 ($60.81) per share, for a total transaction of £24,605 ($30,406.57). In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,586 ($69.03), for a total transaction of £279.30 ($345.16). Also, insider Ngaire Woods bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,921 ($60.81) per share, with a total value of £24,605 ($30,406.57). Insiders purchased a total of 1,910 shares of company stock worth $9,916,080 in the last 90 days. 14.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

