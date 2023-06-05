Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Receives $43.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.17.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ROL shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $40.63 on Wednesday. Rollins has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $43.06. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.77 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.91 and a 200 day moving average of $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $658.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.78 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rollins will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 17,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $744,814.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,755,888.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $1,719,182.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 743,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,582,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 17,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $744,814.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,755,888.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rollins

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the second quarter valued at $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Further Reading

