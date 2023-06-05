Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.44.

Several research firms recently commented on ROOT. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Root from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Root from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Root from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Root from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Root from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

ROOT stock opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. Root has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $27.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.95.

Root ( NASDAQ:ROOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.88) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.40 million. Root had a negative return on equity of 81.67% and a negative net margin of 85.65%. Equities analysts forecast that Root will post -11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Root in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Root in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Root by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 11,294 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Root by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Root during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

