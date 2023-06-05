Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Director Sells $112,537.50 in Stock

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $458.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.21 and a fifty-two week high of $463.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $447.84 and a 200-day moving average of $437.87.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roper Technologies

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.683 per share. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $476.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $498.08.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.