Royal Bank of Canada Increases Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target to $108.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $106.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.11.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NBIX stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.57. The company had a trading volume of 65,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,406. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.22. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $88.38 and a one year high of $129.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 154.29, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $94,815.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,646,545. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.48, for a total transaction of $1,490,112.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,121.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $94,815.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,729 shares in the company, valued at $3,646,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,838,922 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.