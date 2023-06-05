Royal Bank of Canada Raises MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $400.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $235.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MDB. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $235.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $305.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $245.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $322.17.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MDB stock opened at $376.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $247.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.21. The company has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.58 and a beta of 1.04. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $135.15 and a 12 month high of $397.98.

Insider Activity

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The company had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.15) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Mark Porter sold 1,900 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.17, for a total transaction of $429,723.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 43,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,727,345.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Mark Porter sold 1,900 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.17, for a total transaction of $429,723.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 43,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,727,345.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 15,534 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,883,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 37,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,379,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,013 shares of company stock valued at $18,896,567. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,969 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in MongoDB by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,593,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,313,000 after purchasing an additional 897,911 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 493.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 918,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,738,000 after purchasing an additional 763,400 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $147,735,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth about $89,157,000. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

