Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$137.70.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RY. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$139.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of RY opened at C$124.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$129.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$131.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$172.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.74. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$116.75 and a 52-week high of C$140.18.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.38%.

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.