Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Bought by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Service Co. International stock opened at $64.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.83. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $56.85 and a 52 week high of $75.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 62,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $4,090,810.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $63,076,285.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

