ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Mirova

Mirova lifted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $548.28. 292,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666,912. The company’s 50-day moving average is $475.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $440.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $556.58. The firm has a market cap of $111.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.68, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOW. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BNP Paribas raised ServiceNow from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $465.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $530.33.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total transaction of $604,571.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,640,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $399,550.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,913.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total transaction of $604,571.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,640,169.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,909 shares of company stock valued at $15,361,500. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

