Shelton Capital Management Acquires 4,618 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,618 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEM. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Newmont by 14.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 19.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,692 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Newmont by 46.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 7.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,324,000 after buying an additional 39,765 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $538,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,216,027.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $538,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,216,027.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,146,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $1,802,760. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Price Performance

NYSE NEM traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,826,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,132,827. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of -63.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.94 and a 200 day moving average of $47.55. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $68.57.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -242.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEM. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price target on Newmont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Newmont from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.53.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

