Shelton Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 80.2% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PKG traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $127.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,911. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $110.56 and a 1 year high of $162.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.07). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PKG. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.29.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

