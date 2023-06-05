Shelton Capital Management Cuts Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 69.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,413 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 108.7% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in AbbVie by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,924.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,276 shares of company stock valued at $13,277,658 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ABBV. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays raised their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.40.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $137.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,058,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,971,547. The stock has a market cap of $242.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $131.10 and a one year high of $168.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

